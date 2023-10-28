After initiating the ground incursion plan into the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Army reported that it killed two Hamas leaders. This escalation of conflict comes three weeks after the surprise incursion of the Islamist group Hamas on October 7 in Israel, which left more than 1,400 Israeli dead, according to that country’s Ministry of Health. Since then, Israel decided to eliminate this group in the Gaza Strip with all its forces. The attacks have left 7,300 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Strip’s health ministry. On the one hand, the international community, led by the UN, has called for an end to hostilities between Israel and Hamas. On the other hand, Egypt calls for the continuity of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Ground fighting is currently taking place in the Gaza Strip, which has been relentlessly bombed by the Israeli army for three weeks following the Islamist group Hamas’s incursion into Israel.

Israel’s objective is to dismantle Hamas, protect its borders and return kidnapped people and captured soldiers, since last October 7 when the war began. This was stated by Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Army, after reporting that his troops expanded their ground incursions into the Gaza Strip this Saturday, October 28.

Follow our minute by minute with updated information:

8:15 (BOG) Riots at an anti-Israel protest in Jordan

The Jordanian authorities assured that this Saturday they captured at least 150 people, who were demonstrating in front of the Israeli embassy in their territory, who demanded the rupture of bilateral relations. According to the statement from the spokesperson for the Jordanian Public Security Directorate, the protesters caused “riots and fires.”

Women carry a banner as Jordanians gather during a protest in support of Palestinians from Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Amman, Jordan, October 27, 2023. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni © Reuters – Alaa Al Sukhini

8:09 (BOG) Spain asks Israel to respect International Law but supports its “defense”

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, asked Israel to respect the guidelines of International Law to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip affected by the operations of Israeli forces. However, Sánchez recognized Israel’s right to defend itself and, once again, condemned the Hamas attacks, in addition to calling for the release of the Islamist group’s hostages.

8:00 (BOG) The Israeli army announced that it had attacked the Hamas clandestine network, destroying “150 targets” last night.

Israeli warplanes attacked 150 underground tunnels and bunkers in northern Gaza overnight Saturday, the army said. Hamas’s extensive underground facilities, many of them located beneath Gaza City in the north of the territory, are considered key targets of the offensive. According to a military statement, among the locations attacked were “terrorist tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure.”

A soldier installs an Israeli flag on a tank during a military exercise near Israel’s border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 26, 2023. © Reuters – Lisi Niesner

7:54 (BOG) Relatives of Israeli hostages to meet Defense Minister amid concerns over escalating violence

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he will meet on October 29 with representatives of the families of the hostages, who are being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, amid concerns for their safety due to the increase in Israeli operations in the enclave.

The meeting was requested by the relatives of 229 hostages, of whom there is no evidence of survival. For its part, Hamas has reported that some of the hostages have been killed during Israeli aerial bombardments, without giving further details.

Messages are left on a wall showing portraits of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian Hamas gunmen since the October 7 attack on Israel, during a demonstration calling for their release in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, October 28, 2023, amid the current Battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The families of the more than 220 Israeli hostages held by Hamas demanded on October 28 an immediate explanation from the government about their fate following the intensification of the army’s attacks. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents some 229 people believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, said the war cabinet had not explained to their relatives whether the ground operation endangered the well-being of the captives. © AFP – Jack Guez

7:50 (BOG) Israel says it has killed two Hamas leaders

“Infantry, armor, engineering and artillery forces are participating in the activity, accompanied by heavy bombing,” said Daniel Hagari, general of the Israeli Army, in a televised intervention, in which he defended his actions.

Hagri also said Israel is seeking to increase the deployment of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Palestinian territories.

Israel has urged the civilian population of the northern Gaza Strip to move south since declaring war on Hamas, because its main military objectives have been located there.

The Israeli Army spokesman also reported that during the last hours two Hamas leaders were killed, supposedly responsible for the group’s air and maritime command.

He added that this means “good progress for the war” and that his troops face a “weakened enemy.”

7:20 (BOG) The president of Egypt asks to respect his sovereignty after the interception of two drones in the Sinai Peninsula

Abdel Fattah al Sisi said that Egypt “cannot be touched” and asked that his country’s sovereignty be respected, after reporting drones intercepted a day earlier, which left six injured in the Sinai Peninsula. According to Egyptian authorities, the drones were launched from the southern Red Sea and hit two tourist towns.

“Egypt is a sovereign country. I pray that we all respect its sovereignty and status. I am not saying this out of pride, but Egypt is a very strong State that cannot be touched,” warned Al Sisi.

For its part, Israel said it was “informed” about the events and blamed the attack on Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran. In addition, he added that the attack was directed towards Israeli territory, but was intercepted by an American battleship.

7:00 (BOG) Egypt pushes for humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip

The Egyptian president also called on the international community to put pressure on more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and added that he is advancing diplomatic efforts so that the enclave receives food and medicine.

Al Sisi warned about the humanitarian catastrophe that is being experienced in the enclave and said that there is a gigantic need that cannot be covered with “40, 60 or 100 trucks” of humanitarian aid.