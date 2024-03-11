Israel will 'respect' Muslims' freedom to pray during Ramadan but 'stands ready' to respond to any provocation or excesses. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said this in a video message on Monday. And United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip now that Ramadan has begun. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #Israel #warns #provocations #Ramadan #chief #calls #ceasefire