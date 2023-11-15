Israeli forces attack the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, where after hours of an incursion their troops say they found weapons inside the building and asked Hamas militants to surrender. However, a day before, the Islamic group rejected the fact that it operates from medical centers and described the accusations as “false propaganda” by the Army to attack places that house civilians. Frightened and without supplies for survival are hundreds of patients, refugees and doctors. The World Health Organization indicated that it lost all communication with its staff inside the hospital complex.

Al-Shifa hospital, at the center of concerns in the ongoing war between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group in Gaza.

Since the early hours of this Wednesday, November 15, the largest medical center in the Palestinian enclave faces a military incursion. Israeli troops’ tanks are inside the medical center and soldiers entered different areas of the hospital complex, including the emergency and surgery departments, where hundreds of patients, including children, are located, described the director of hospitals, Mohammed Zaqout. .

The troops of the Jewish-majority country maintain that a command center for the Hamas group operates inside, which has already rejected those accusations.

7:41 (BOG) “We do not support attacking a hospital”

The United States Government, Israel’s main ally, has repeatedly affirmed its support for the ongoing offensive in Gaza. However, a White House spokesperson expressed disagreement with the ongoing operation at Al-Shifa hospital.

“We do not support attacking a hospital from the air and we do not want to see a shooting in a hospital where innocent people, defenseless people, sick people who are trying to get the medical care they deserve are caught in the crossfire (…) Hospitals must be protected and patients,” declared a spokesperson for the National Security Council, quoted by Reuters.

6:31 (BOG) WHO indicates that it lost communication with its staff in Al-Shifa

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted that the WHO lost contact with health personnel at Al-Shifa hospital, after Israeli forces began what they described as a “targeted operation” inside the installations.

“Reports of a military raid on the Al-Shifa hospital are deeply worrying (…) We have once again lost contact with the hospital’s health staff. “We are extremely concerned about your safety and that of your patients,” he stressed.

Reports of military incursion into Al-Shifa hospital are deeply concerning. We’ve lost touch again with health personnel at the hospital. We’re extremely worried for their and their patients’ safety. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 15, 2023



6:17 (BOG) Israeli troops claim they found weapons at Al-Shifa hospital

According to the Army’s version, its men found weapons and “terrorist infrastructure” during the ongoing raid inside Al-Shifa hospital.

“We saw concrete evidence that Hamas terrorists used Shifa hospital as a terrorist headquarters,” said a military official interviewed by Reuters who asked not to be identified.

The same source indicated that there have been no clashes inside the hospital complex or friction with the medical staff or patients, who, according to him, are in a different sector from the areas where the incursion is carried out.

“This is an extremely precise and selective operation. Our forces are present in a specific area of ​​the large Shifa hospital complex,” he added, without saying how long the raid would last (…) Our soldiers are making slow and deliberate progress based on our intelligence,” he insisted.

5:58 (BOG) “Shooting around and inside the hospital”: testimonies from Al-Shifa hospital

Some people trapped in the medical center, including health personnel, indicated that Israeli troops aimed “directly” at the building and described the horror they experienced inside.

“Shooting around and inside the hospital. It’s really horrible, you can feel that they are very close to the hospital. And then we realized that the tanks were moving around the hospital (…) They just parked in front of the emergency department of the hospital. They were used all kinds of weapons around the hospital. They aimed directly at the hospital. We tried to avoid being near the windows,” Dr. Ahmed El Mokhallalati told Reuters by telephone.

Doctors survey damage to smoke-filled wards inside Al-Shifa hospital amid an Israeli Army raid, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Nov. 15, 2023. © Gaza Ministry of Health/Via Reuters

The hospital located in Gaza City, in the north of the enclave, houses around 650 patients, including babies, whose lives remain at risk after the place was left without power. In addition, hundreds of refugees also remain in the facilities, where they arrived in an attempt to shelter from the continued attacks by air, sea and land by troops along the besieged coastal strip.

“All men 16 years of age or older, raise your hands (…) Exit the building into the courtyard and surrender,” an Israeli soldier shouted in accented Arabic through a loudspeaker to those taking refuge in Al-Shifa hospital. , according to a journalist who went to the place days ago to conduct interviews, but was trapped in the medical center.

5:41 (BOG) Israeli army enters Al-Shifa hospital and asks Hamas militants to surrender

Israeli soldiers entered the largest hospital in Gaza, Al-Shifa, in the early hours of this Wednesday, November 15, where they searched the facilities, after ensuring that alleged Hamas militants have their headquarters there, in tunnels beneath the facilities, a accusation that the Islamist group denies.

In the midst of what Israel claims is a “targeted operation” against members of the Islamist movement, the military asked members of the group supposedly at the hospital complex to surrender.

“A precise and selective operation against Hamas is being carried out in a very specific area of ​​the Al-Shifa hospital. We have soldiers trained specifically for this situation and we keep reiterating that we are only at war with Hamas. “We continue to do everything in our power to mitigate the risk to civilians,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a video statement.

A precise and targeted operation is being carried out against Hamas in a very specific area of ​​the Shifa Hospital. We have soldiers trained specifically for this situation, and continue to reiterate we are ONLY at war with Hamas. We continue to do everything in our power to… pic.twitter.com/75t7YEncBk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 15, 2023



With Reuters, AP and local media