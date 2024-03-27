Israel-HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has informed the White House that it wants to reschedule a canceled meeting on a planned ground offensive in Rafah. The American news channel NBC reported this on Wednesday, citing an American official. And the Dutch frigate Zr. Ms. As of today, Tromp will be deployed to combat Houthi missiles and drones in the Red Sea. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.