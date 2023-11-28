The United States airlifted about 24.5 tons of food and medical aid to a humanitarian logistics hub in Egypt on Tuesday, the White House said. From there, aid should be delivered to civilians in Gaza. It is the first of three scheduled deliveries. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
#LIVE #Israel #receives #list #hostages #release #sends #shipment #aid #Gaza #civilians
Rosangela Moro criticizes the government for taxing international purchases
“Are you still doing the L?” asks the deputy after the announcement of taxation for imports below US$50The federal deputy...