The Israeli Army is preparing a “ground maneuver” to launch in the Gaza Strip when it is decided, military spokesman Richard Hecht warned on October 12. His statements came despite NATO shortly before asking the Jewish-majority country to respond “proportionally” to Hamas attacks. Meanwhile, Palestinians in the impoverished enclave are scrambling to get food after a night of near-total blackout. The ICRC warns that Gaza would be without electricity within hours, aggravating the situation for hospitals.

The ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could present an even more dramatic scenario. The Israel Defense Forces announced this Thursday, October 12, that they would switch from air strikes to a ground assault: the Gaza Strip would be under total siege.

While the Jewish-majority country puts a ground incursion on the table, the Hamas group continues launching missiles from Gaza, to which the Army of the Jewish-majority nation responds.

In the last hours, the Israeli Minister of Energy, Israel Katz, indicated that there will be no water, electricity, or fuel in the impoverished territory – where around 2.3 million people live – until the Islamist movement releases the hostages. which he maintains in his possession after the unprecedented assault last Saturday, October 7.

Below, the main news of this day:

6:28 (BOG) NATO calls on Israel to respond to attacks with “proportionality”

The defense ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) indicated that while they support Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas attacks, its Army must respond with “proportionality” to the group that acts from an enclave inhabited by more of two million people, most of them civilians.

Palestinians leave their homes for safer areas of Gaza City on October 11, 2023, the fifth day of fighting between Israel and Hamas. REUTERS – MOHAMMED SALEM

For its part, Germany indicated that it will support Israel’s defense efforts, allowing it to use two Heron drones that the German Air Force has in the country.

“We will provide two drones that the Israelis had requested. In addition, there are first requests for ammunition for ships that we will now discuss with the Israelis (…) We are on Israel’s side,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, before the meeting of the political-military alliance in Brussels.

6:11 (BOG) Israel identifies 97 of the hostages taken by Hamas

Approximately 150 civilians were kidnapped in Israel, including foreigners, and transferred to the Gaza Strip by the armed group Hamas, local press reports.

Now, five days later, authorities report that they have identified 97 of the hostages, said military spokesman Daniel Hagari, during a press conference broadcast on local television this Thursday.

“The Army is preparing for the next stage of the war,” said Hagari, who added that 222 soldiers have died since Saturday.

5:50 (BOG) ICRC: fuel in Gaza may run out in the next few hours

In the early hours of this October 12, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) indicated that the blockaded Gaza Strip still had some fuel to run the power generators, even in hospitals. However, he assured that the resource could be exhausted in a few hours.

“We understand that there is still fuel, but probably only for a few hours, to allow the generators to work, including in hospitals,” emphasized Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for the Near and Middle East.

5:37 (BOG) Israel: no water or power for Gaza until hostages are freed

Without exception, the Israeli authorities will not allow the passage of food or the supply of water and electricity until all the people kidnapped by the Hamas group since last October 7 are released.

The statement comes after the Red Cross called for fuel to be allowed in to prevent hospitals in Gaza “from becoming morgues.”

“Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switches will be turned on, no water inlets will be opened, and no fuel trucks will enter until the Israeli hostages return home. Humanitarianism for humanitarianism. And no one will preach morality to us,” wrote Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz.

Palestinians evacuate a neighborhood in Gaza City on October 11, 2023, as fierce fighting between Israel and the Hamas movement continues for the fifth consecutive day. Medical supplies, including oxygen, were running out at Gaza’s overflowing Al-Shifa hospital, as the death toll from five days of fierce fighting between Hamas and Israel rose sharply on October 11, with Israel maintaining its bombardment of Gaza after recovering the dead from the last communities near the border where Palestinian militants had taken refuge. AFP – MOHAMMED ABED

Around 150 people were taken hostage by militants of the Islamist movement, but their state is unknown. In recent days, Hamas has threatened to publicly execute those in its power if Israel does not stop its unannounced attacks on civilians in Gaza.

For decades, Israeli rulers have maintained a blockade on Gaza territory, but there were exceptions for the passage of basic survival supplies. The only power plant in the enclave also depends on Israel, but following the unprecedented scale of the Hamas attack, Israel’s response will further suffocate thousands of Palestinians.

5:23 (BOG) The number of Palestinian deaths increases to more than 1,300 and the number of Israeli deaths increases to at least 1,300

1,354 Palestinians have died and 6,049 have been injured since last Saturday, October 7, amid the air strikes with which Israel responds to Hamas. This was confirmed this Thursday by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The death toll on the Israeli side is similar. At least 1,300 people have lost their lives since the new escalation of the long-standing conflict began. Most of them were civilians, shot to death in their homes, in the streets or during the Nova Festival, according to ‘Kan’, the local public radio station, reported in the last few hours.

People mourn the deaths of Palestinians who died in retaliation to the latest infiltration operation into Israel, outside al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

The magnitude of deaths has come to light in recent days, after Israeli forces regained control of affected areas and found homes with bodies. Israeli sources cited by Reuters point out that they found women who were raped and murdered and children who were shot and burned.

5:15 (BOG) Israel announces probable military ground operation in the Gaza Strip

The information was released by Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, Israeli military spokesman, who assured that his country’s Armed Forces “are preparing for a ground maneuver if it is decided.”

However, Hecht indicated that political leaders have not yet ordered it. A ground offensive in the overcrowded enclave, with 2.3 million residents inhabiting a strip of land just 40 kilometers long, would likely result in greater casualties for both sides of the conflict if head-to-head fighting proceeds.

With Reuters, AP and local media