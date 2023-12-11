Israel-Hamas warFor the first time since the war between Hamas and Israel began on October 7, Palestinians who also have American nationality are again allowed to travel from the West Bank to Israel, news site Axios reports. And the European Union is working on sanctions against Jewish settlers who behave violently in the Palestinian West Bank. It is a resolution that has yet to be voted on. But it goes further than just imposing entry bans. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.