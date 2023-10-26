The Israeli Army reported on October 26 that its troops entered the Palestinian enclave during the early hours of the morning, where they attacked “selective” Hamas targets before returning to their country. Israel points out that it was a “preparatory” action for its announced ground intervention. In the face of a possible action on Gazan soil, the troops intensify their air attacks, which increases the number of dead Palestinian victims: at least 7,028 people, including more than 2,900 children. Meanwhile, the European Union is discussing a foreseeable call for “humanitarian pauses” to bring aid into the enclave. The Palestinian authorities, Turkey and leaders of the Arab world criticize the initiative, pointing out that a complete cessation of hostilities is urgent.

Is a massive ground intervention coming in Gaza? While the Israeli Army continues to point out that this would be the next step to follow in the ongoing war against Hamas, the political order has not arrived, while Western allies such as the United States and France point out that prolonged action on the ground would be “ a mistake”.

In the midst of this panorama, on October 26, Israeli forces carried out a “selective incursion” with tanks into the Palestinian enclave, the “largest” one among those carried out since the escalation of the conflict began on October 7. October.

Below are the main news of the day:

7:28 (BOG) The number of Palestinians killed since October 7 rises to 7,028

At least 7,028 Palestinians have been killed, including 2,913 children, amid Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in response to the Hamas attack.

The figures were communicated in the last hours by the Ministry of Health of the enclave, controlled by the Islamist movement.

7:07 (BOG) Queen of Jordan accuses international leaders of “blatant double standards” regarding Gaza

In an interview with the ‘CNN’ network and later broadcast on her social networks, Queen Rania of Jordan spoke out against the silence of most governments in the face of the massive deaths of civilians in Gazan territory, while only They condemn the atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel.

“We are shocked and disappointed by the world’s reaction to this unfolding catastrophe. In recent weeks we have seen a double standard in the world. When the October 7 attack occurred, the world immediately and unequivocally supported Israel and its right to defense and condemned that attack, but in recent weeks we have seen the silence of the world, countries that do not express concern or ignore the losses human, but always with a preference or support for Israel. “So, you’re telling us that it’s wrong to kill an entire family at gunpoint, but that it’s okay to bomb families to death?” the monarch questioned.

6:49 (BOG) Erdogan: The West does not adhere to International Law “because it is Muslim blood that is shed”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan categorically reproached most Western powers for expressing their strong support for Israel’s right to defense and refusing to call for a complete cessation of hostilities, despite the country’s response. directed by Netanyahu to Hamas leaves thousands of civilians dead, including more than 2,900 children.

In a speech at his presidential palace, Erdogan blamed Western countries for providing unconditional support for Israeli attacks instead of calling for restraint.

Furthermore, he maintained that the West is not respecting International Law in Gaza, because “the blood spilled is the blood of Muslims.” Israeli attacks on the enclave are “barbaric,” she added.

6:33 (BOG) EU debates “humanitarian pauses” amid war

Meeting at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, European Union leaders are debating a joint statement to call for “humanitarian pauses” in bringing humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.

According to a draft text, cited by Reuters, the leaders of the 27-nation bloc will call for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those who need it, through all necessary measures, including corridors and humanitarian pauses”.

Countries including France, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Ireland had backed United Nations calls for a prolonged cessation of the conflict for humanitarian reasons.

But others such as Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria resisted, arguing that such a move could curb Israel’s ability to defend itself and allow Hamas to regroup, some diplomats said.

6:12 (BOG) Israel increases the confirmed number of kidnapped people held by Hamas to 224

20 days after the deadly attack in which dozens of people were also taken hostage and taken to Gaza, the Israeli Army reported that the number of people confirmed as kidnapped stood at 224.

The military institution warned that this figure may increase even more as investigations progress. Several people are still reported missing.

In recent days, the Islamist movement released four of those kidnapped, citing “humanitarian reasons” due to health conditions.

5:48 (BOG) Gantz: restoring Israel’s security will take years

The minister of the newly formed Israeli war cabinet, Benny Gantz, with whom Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed an emergency government after the Hamas attack, declared that years of military and other measures would be needed to restore security in the devastated southern region of his country, where armed men from the Islamist movement carried out the lethal assault.

“The (land) maneuver will be only one stage of a long process that will include defensive, diplomatic and social aspects that will take years (…) The battle against Gaza terrorism will continue within the territory of the strip, going deeper, anywhere and in any time necessary to guarantee the safety of the communities that will be restored and rebuild the region,” he said.

Gantz thus referred to the possible large-scale military intervention that Israeli leaders have threatened in recent days to, they maintain, destroy the Islamist movement that controls Gaza after the bloody attack in Israel two weeks ago, where around 1,400 people died. .

5:25 (BOG) Israeli Army proceeds with a “preparatory” ground incursion into Gaza

Israeli troops and tanks entered the Palestinian enclave at dawn to attack “numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch sites,” the Israeli Army said. An action that he described as the largest incursion of the current conflict.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) carried out a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat,” stated the military institution.

“The soldiers left the area at the end of the activity,” the IDF added.

On October 23, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an unusual joint statement in which they affirmed “close and full cooperation” between the three parties. An attempt, as highlighted by the Arab network ‘Al Jazeera’, to refute local press reports about divisions within the cabinet over the ground offensive.

According to reports, the Army and Defense Ministry officials are pushing to move forward with the announced ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, but Netanyahu is reluctant.

In recent days, both United States President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron have stressed that a prolonged land incursion into Gaza would be “a mistake,” due to the greater risks that the civilian population would face.

