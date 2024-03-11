Israel carried out an airstrike last weekend on a senior Hamas leader: Marwan Issa, the number three of the Palestinian militant movement. Israel would still investigate whether the attack was successful and whether Issa was killed. And PVV leader Geert Wilders met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and expressed his full support for Israel. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

