The Israeli Army announced an extension of the deadline, until 4 p.m. in the Gaza Strip, for the civilian population to move from north to south along authorized routes. Israel gave the order due to the imminent increase in its attacks in the area; However, the World Health Organization has warned that moving seriously injured people is equivalent to “a death sentence.” A week after Hamas’ surprise incursion into Israel and the violent response of the Israelis, the official death toll on the Palestinian side amounts to 2,269, according to the Ministry of Health; and 1,300 on the side of Israel, reported the government of that State. Meanwhile, Antony Blinken continues diplomatic meetings in the region.

This escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict began on October 7 with the unexpected incursion of Hamas into Israel, which triggered an unprecedented response by Israel in the Gaza Strip, with the expectation of countering the extremist group’s attack.

More than 350 Palestinians have died in the last 24 hours due to attacks by the Israeli Army in the Gaza Strip and, to a lesser extent, in the West Bank.

The State of Israel announced an extension of the deadline given to the civilian population to move from the north to the south of the Strip, while negotiations continue for the opening of humanitarian corridors.

6:26 (BOG) Blinken met with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Faisal Bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, in a diplomatic visit aimed at securing alliances in the Middle East and avoiding an escalation of the conflict.

“We have to work together to find a way out of this cycle of violence. It’s something we really need to focus on. Without a concerted effort to reduce this continued return of violence, civilians will always be the first to suffer,” Bin Farhan declared.

For his part, Blinken stressed the “importance of being clear when referring to Hamas” as a “terrorist group whose sole objective is to destroy the State of Israel and kill Jews” that “does not represent the Palestinian people.” He considered that Israel’s actions since the beginning of the conflict are part of its “legitimate right to defend its population,” and that it was important to establish humanitarian corridors in Gaza to avoid further suffering of the civilian population.

U.S. Secretary of State Antoni Blinken meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on October 14, 2023. © Pool via Reuters – Jacquelyn Martin

After having visited Israel, Jordan and Qatar, Blinken’s next destination will be the United Arab Emirates.

4:16 (BOG) The number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war amounts to 2,269

The Palestinian Health Ministry indicated in a report that at least 2,269 Palestinians have been killed and 9,814 have been injured this week due to Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. 2,215 of the recorded deaths occurred in the Gaza Strip.

In the last 24 hours, Israeli bombings in the Strip have killed at least 324 Palestinians, leaving 1,000 injured. Among the fatalities were at least 126 children and 88 women, according to the ministry report.

On Israel’s side, Hamas terrorist attacks have killed 1,300 civilians.

3:00 (BOG) Israel extends the deadline for the displacement of all civilians from northern Gaza

The Israeli State ordered the displacement of around a million people from northern Gaza to the south on Friday, giving them a period of 24 hours. On Saturday, the Israeli Army reported, through a publication on X, the former Twitter, that the deadline had been extended until 4 p.m. Gaza time.

“I would like to inform you that the Israel Defense Forces will allow movement on the indicated streets without any damage between 10:00 and 16:00. For your safety, take advantage of the short time to move south, from Beit Hanun to Khan Yunis. If you care about yourself and your loved ones, please head south as instructed,” Israel Defense Forces spokesman Avichay Adraee posted in Arabic.

Furthermore, in a press conference, Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus indicated that he had “noticed a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the south.” The transfer order comes in anticipation of an intensification of Israel’s attacks on the northern Gaza Strip.

Thousands of Gazans moved on foot, by car or on donkeys, along the route authorized by Israel, despite the continued bombing. The UN and various humanitarian organizations have denounced that this exodus would cause unspeakable human suffering, considering the impossibility of moving hospital patients.

With AP, EFE and Reuters