The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, indicated this Wednesday, November 22, that the first releases, under the agreement reached hours before with Hamas after mediation by Qatar, will take place on Thursday. In addition, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government announced that the “pause” in the offensive, agreed for four days, would be extended by one more day for every 10 additional hostages that are released. So far, the parties have agreed to hand over 50 kidnapped people to Hamas. Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the Arab countries urge a prolonged ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations for the two-state solution.

Expectation for the entry into force of a limited truce in Gaza. As world leaders welcome the announcement of a “pause” in hostilities, expected to come into effect on Thursday, November 23, the Israeli Army continues to bombard the Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops continued to attack this Wednesday, November 22, the vicinity of hospitals and refugee camps, among other places, throughout the Palestinian enclave, including the town of Khan Younis, in the south, where the military urges the population to move. move.

Israel intensifies its land incursion, facing the entry into force of the truce confirmed hours before: a four-day ceasefire and the delivery of 50 hostages to Hamas, in exchange for the entry of more aid convoys to Gaza, including fuel for humanitarian purposes, and the release of 150 Palestinian women and minors in Israeli prisons .

Below are the main news of the day:

7:45 (BOG) Six Palestinians die in Israeli raid on occupied West Bank

The information was confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Red Crescent indicated that the events occurred when the Israeli Army stormed the refugee camp in the northern city of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, where they also briefly detained a 16-year-old boy with shrapnel wounds in his face.

Likewise, a 26-year-old girl was “beaten by the Israeli Army” and taken to a hospital, the Red Crescent added.

7:10 (BOG) Arab countries call for prolonged ceasefire in Gaza

Arab foreign ministers on Wednesday welcomed the agreement for a temporary truce between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group, which controls Gaza. However, they stressed that the pause in the offensive should be extended and become a first step towards a total cessation of hostilities.

Furthermore, from London, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan stated that the pact should also ultimately lead to a resumption of talks for the establishment of the Palestinian statewhat is known as the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Arab foreign ministers lead a contact group of mostly Muslim countries pressuring Israel’s main allies to end the war in the Palestinian enclave, which broke out on October 7 when gunmen from the Islamist movement They attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, including civilians, foreigners, and Israeli military personnel.

6:48 (BOG) 14 ambulances evacuate patients from Al-Shifa hospital amid fire

14 ambulances from the Palestinian Red Crescent, accompanied by the UN and Doctors Without Borders, arrived at Al-Shifa hospital – the largest in the besieged coastal strip and where the Israeli Army launched an incursion last week – to transfer patients to hospitals in the south of the enclave, where the few medical centers that continue to operate are located.

The kidney patients are being transferred to the Abu Youssef Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, and the injured are being sent to the European hospital, south of Khan Younis.

Until last Friday, November 17, only nine of 35 hospitals in Gaza were still operating.according to Hamas figures.

Archive – Gazans gather around an ambulance damaged by an Israeli attack near the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 3, 2023. © Momen Al-Halabi / AFP

6:35 (BOG) “This is not war, this is terrorism”: Pope Francis after meeting with relatives of hostages and prisoners

Pope Francis revealed that he met separately with relatives of Hamas abductees and loved ones of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails.

At the end of his weekly audience at the Vatican, the Argentine-born pontiff specified that he received two delegations: “One of Israelis who have family members as hostages in Gaza, and another of Palestinians who have family members imprisoned in Israel.”

“Wars do this, but here we have gone beyond wars. This is not war, this is terrorism,” highlighted the Vatican leader.

“They suffer a lot and I heard how they both suffer,” he stressed, urging those gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray for peace.

6:18 (BOG) Hamas: limited truce will begin at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 23

This was stated by the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Musa Abu Marzouk.

The time of the pact’s entry into force has not been confirmed by Israel.

Furthermore, Abu Marzouk assured that Most of the hostages who will be returned to freedom have foreign citizenship. Three of them are American nationals, the White House confirmed.

6:07 (BOG) Israel: one additional day of “pause” in hostilities for every 10 more hostages released

A statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office noted that “the release of every ten additional hostages will result in an additional day of pause.”

However, he did not specify when the limited ceasefire would begin. In his speech to his cabinet early this Wednesday, Benjamin Netanyahu assured that the first hostages should be released within 48 hours after the agreement was confirmed.

5:38 (BOG) Israel expects the first hostages to be released on November 23

For this Thursday, the Israeli Government hopes to recover the first people, of the group of 50 hostages that Hamas agreed to hand over. This was indicated in the last few hours by the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen. The official did not specify how many would return to freedom on the first day.

On Wednesday morning, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the start time of the agreement would be announced in the next 24 hours.

These statements come hours after Benjamin Netanyahu’s Administration confirmed a “pause” of hostilities for four days in exchange for some of the 239 hostages held by Hamas, according to figures updated by Israeli authorities.

Relatives and friends of the more than 200 people who were taken hostage by Hamas march near Kibbutz Gezer after they began a five-day march toward Jerusalem, November 16, 2023. © Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

In addition to the limited ceasefire, the Jewish-majority country agreed to release 150 Palestinian women and minors in Israeli prisons and allow in more aid, including fuel for humanitarian purposes.

But the conflict will continue. “We are at war and we will continue at war,” Netanyahu remarked during the speech in which he confirmed the temporary truce agreement.

