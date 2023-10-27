War Israel and HamasThe Israeli armed forces are carrying out heavy bombardments on the Gaza Strip. Communication with parts of the area has failed. According to Hamas, these would be the heaviest bombings since the start of the war. That claim cannot yet be independently verified. The Israeli Army is expanding its ground operations in the Gaza Strip on Friday evening. It is still unclear whether this concerns the large-scale ground offensive that has been the subject of speculation for some time. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.