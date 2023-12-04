The Israeli army launched a new ground offensive last night, attacking targets in Gaza City and Khan Younis. And more than 950,000 dollars (over 875,000 euros) have already been raised for one of the three Palestinian-American students who were shot in the US at the end of November. One of the bullets that hit Hisham Awartani lodged in his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.