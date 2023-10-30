Israel extends its ground offensive into the Gaza Strip this October 30. The Army claims to have control in the vicinity of Gaza City and that it attacked more than 600 Hamas targets, as part of its response to the surprise attack in the south of its country on October 7. For its part, the Islamist movement indicated that it repelled military tanks, information that has not been independently verified. Meanwhile, the number of Palestinian deaths is increasing: more than 8,300 since the war began, including more than 3,400 children, according to the latest update from local authorities.

The war between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, intensifies. The air offensive against the Palestinian enclave, which began more than three weeks ago in response to the surprise assault by the Islamist movement, is now advancing with a parallel ground incursion by the troops of the Jewish-majority country.

With a weakened infrastructure and after reporting several deaths of Hamas leaders, Israeli troops assured this October 30 that they reached the outskirts of the Strip. Hamas assured that it repelled military tanks in the area. However, that version has not been independently verified.

Called “a new stage of the war”, with which Israel hopes that the human losses of its Army will not be high, the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu aims at the “elimination” of the movement that controls the Gaza Strip.

Here the main news of the day:

6:32 (BOG) UN: hospitals in Gaza were bombed over the weekend

The United Nations (UN) warned of bombings on at least three hospitals in Gaza over the weekend. Among them, Al Shifa, the most important in the Strip. A statement made from Geneva by officials of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The report could be carried out after the return of telecommunications in Gaza, after being interrupted for two days.

Rockets fired by Israeli forces over the northern Gaza Strip on October 30. © Jack Guez, AFP

The organization also notes that hospital facilities are serving as shelters. The UN estimates around 117,000 internally displaced people, after Israel recommended that civilians move from the north to the south of the enclave.

“The ten hospitals still operational in Gaza City and in the north have received repeated evacuation orders in recent days,” confirmed the United Nations.

6:30 (BOG) The death toll in Gaza increases to 8,360 since October 7

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the number of people killed in the enclave rose to 8,306 and reported at least 21,000 injured, in addition to ensuring that 25 hospitals are out of service and that around twenty ambulances have been destroyed.

Among the number of fatalities are 3,457 childrenaccording to the ministry of the territory controlled by Hamas.

Several hospitals have reported that they have had to stop their operations due to serious damage to infrastructure, as a result of multiple bombings, in addition to power outages.

6:02 (BOG) New convoy with humanitarian aid prepares to enter Gaza

60 trucks with food, drinking water and medical supplies managed to cross the Rafah border crossing, between Egypt and Gaza, this Monday. to be inspected by Israeli authorities, who must authorize its passage to the Palestinian enclave.

If it manages to pass the controls, it would be the largest convoy to enter the Strip since Israel authorized the passage of humanitarian aid on October 21, according to sources from the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Inside that Palestinian territory there is a difficult humanitarian situation, in the midst of the total siege carried out by Israel, which is part of the war strategy against Hamas and includes the cutting of basic supplies, the restriction of food entry and medicines, in addition to the prohibition of fuel entry.

Our colleagues in📍#Loop keep going. They are the face of humanity during one of its darkest hours. After 3 weeks of war – they’re still working, still providing humanitarian assistance to over 600,000 people in @UNRWA shelters. Their dedication is unparalleled.#UNRWAworks pic.twitter.com/CXZ3PiNS9v — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 30, 2023



The desperation of civilians in the enclave has been notorious. Officials from the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) have reported looting in different warehouses where they keep aid that was ready to be delivered.

UNRWA assured that before October 7, the day Israel declared war on Hamas, some 500 trucks with humanitarian assistance entered Gaza daily, while in recent days an average of 12 per day has entered.

5:50 (BOG) Israeli Army assures that it has reached Gaza City

During his fourth day of ground raid, Israel reported that it has attacked at least 600 military targets of the Islamist group Hamaswhich he claims includes weapons depots, anti-tank missile launchers, and vigilant guards.

Furthermore, the Israeli Defense Forces assure that their troops managed to reach the outskirts of Gaza City, after having advanced from the northern border. Announcements made by Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari during his daily address.

The spokesman indicated that his troops are making “gradual progress” and anticipated that there will be an intensification of offensives in the stages of the war and its objectives.

With Reuters and EFE