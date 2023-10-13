The Israeli Army ordered an unprecedented evacuation of one million people in northern Gaza on October 13, while preparing for a potential ground offensive. Although a UN report indicated that the deadline given was 24 hours, a spokesperson for the military institution indicated that they understand that it is a short time. For its part, the Hamas group asked the population not to leave their homes. The UN warns that a mass flight would be “disastrous.”

Uncertainty for thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

This Friday, October 13, the Israeli Army asked all civilians in the north of the enclave – around a million people – to relocate to the south of the territory. All within a period of 24 hours, as specified by the UN, while the military is accumulating tanks and troops in the face of a possible ground incursion – as the military institution warned on Thursday – almost a week after the devastating attack by the Hamas group on Israeli soil.

But the Islamist movement that controls the territory asks the inhabitants not to abandon their homes. Residents are torn between warnings from Israel and orders from Hamas, without many options for shelter in the destroyed strip blocked by sea, land and air. The south of the enclave is also under bombardment.

Below are the main news of the day:

6:23 (BOG) The UN describes the departure order for Gazans as “horrendous”

The United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency described Israel’s call to move more than a million civilians to southern Gaza in 24 hours as “horrendous” and noted that the enclave is rapidly becoming a “hell.”

“The scale and speed of the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding is chilling. Gaza is rapidly turning into a hell and is on the brink of collapse,” stressed Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Refugee Agency. Palestine in the Near East (UNRWA).

6:10 (BOG) Israel admits evacuation of northern Gaza “will take time”

The Israeli Army acknowledged in recent hours that it would take some time for the Palestinians to follow its orders to leave northern Gaza and move to the south of the enclave.

“We are trying to give time and we are making a great effort, and we understand that it will not take 24 hours,” said the spokesman for the military institution, Daniel Hagari.

A group of people evacuate an injured Palestinian after Israeli attacks on a house, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 11, 2023. © Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

5:50 (BOG) WHO: evacuating seriously injured people is equivalent to “a death sentence”

The World Health Organization called on Israel to reverse the evacuation deadline as it would especially affect vulnerable patients in hospitals.

“There are seriously ill people, whose injuries mean that their only chance of survival is with life support, such as mechanical ventilators (…) So moving those people is a death sentence. Asking health care workers to do it is more How cruel,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

5:38 (BOG) Hamas asks Gazans to stay in their homes

The Islamist group that controls the impoverished territory urged residents to stay in their homes and defy the Israeli evacuation order.

“We tell the people of northern Gaza and Gaza City to stay in their homes and in their places. By carrying out massacres against civilians, the occupation wants to once again displace us from our land. The displacement of 1948 will not occur. We will die and we will not leave,” said Eyad al-Bozom, spokesman for the Hamas Interior Ministry.

Palestinian women walk with children and belongings as they flee an area following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on October 13, 2023. © AFP/Said Khatib

The representative of the group thus evoked the Nakba, “catastrophe” in Arabic, with which the Palestinians refer to the massive displacement of their people, as a consequence of the first Arab-Israeli war, after the formation of the State of Israel.

5:25 (BOG) Israel orders evacuation of all civilians in northern Gaza

The lives of one million people, almost half of Gaza’s population, are at imminent risk. The Israel Defense Forces called for the departure of all civilians living in northern Gaza, almost half of the 2.3 million total population.

“Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate to the south for your own safety and that of your families and stay away from the Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields (…) You will only be able to return to Gaza City only when another notice allows it,” said a statement read by Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus.

A UN statement indicated that the Army informed it that evacuations had to proceed within 24 hours.

Israel’s call comes amid the continued exchange of rockets with Hamas and the movement of Israeli troops toward the border with the enclave, just after it warned of a possible ground offensive.

With Reuters, AP and local media