After a long day and its long night, the conflict leaves discouraging death tolls: 600 Israelis and 313 Palestinians, according to official reports. The Gaza Strip is being attacked, on the instruction of Benjamin Netanyahu, with the purpose of destroying the governmental and military capabilities of Hamas, following an unprecedented and ongoing military offensive in Israel, led by these Palestinian militias.

Israel intensified its air strikes against the Gaza Strip on Sunday, October 8, a day after Hamas launched an assault on its territory that has claimed the lives of hundreds of Israelis and raised fears of a regional escalation.







8:30 am Poland will evacuate its citizens from Israel

Poland will send military planes to evacuate its citizens from Israel, Polish President Andrzej Duda declared on Sunday.

“Soldiers from our special forces will ensure the protection and security of the cargo on board,” Duda wrote on the X social media platform.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Poland will send two C-130 Hercules planes to evacuate about 200 Poles from Ben Gurion airport.

8:00 am (BOG) US says normalization efforts between Saudi Arabia and Israel must continue

“It is too early to determine how the attack on Israel unfolded, what possible role Iran may have played, or whether the attack was intended to derail Saudi-Israeli normalization talks,” the US deputy national security adviser said on Sunday. United, Jon Finer, to Fox News.

“We believe it would be in the interest of both countries to continue to pursue this possibility,” Finer said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” referring to efforts by Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize ties.

6:30 AM (BOG) Rocket and artillery exchange

The Jewish state and Lebanese Hezbollah exchanged rocket and artillery fire in southern Lebanon, and in Egypt, two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were shot dead in Alexandria, according to local sources and the Israeli Foreign Ministry.