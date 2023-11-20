After the impact of a projectile on the second floor of the Indonesian hospital, 12 people died this Monday, November 20, while Israeli troops concentrate part of their ground incursion on medical centers in the northern Gaza Strip. In the last few hours, the Gaza Ministry of Health rejected the version of the military who a day earlier claimed to have found an Islamist movement tunnel in the Al-Shifa hospital. A first group of premature babies who were evacuated from that medical center arrived in Egypt to receive care.

Health complexes converted first into battlefields and then into cemeteries. This November 20, intense fighting broke out around the Indonesian hospital, in the north of the Gaza Strip, where thousands of people, including patients, medical personnel and displaced people, have taken refuge for weeks.

El Indonesio is the last medical center that the troops target directly, after last week they raided Al-Shifa, the largest hospital complex in the Palestinian enclave, where the authorities were forced to open mass graves to bury the victims. dead, amid the lack of energy and health supplies.

Israeli forces concentrate their offensive on medical facilities, claiming that Hamas militants operate from there. However, in the last few hours the local Ministry of Health rejected the version about the discovery of an alleged Hamas tunnel in the Al-Shifa hospital. In between, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel’s offensive does not stop: more than 13,000, including at least 5,300 children.

8:33 (BOG) Arab and Muslim ministers press for ceasefire for Gaza, during their visit to China

A delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Muslim countries arrived in Beijing on November 20, on the first leg of their tour to press for an end to hostilities in Gaza.

From there they urged an immediate ceasefire and to allow the entry of humanitarian aid. Although some trucks with assistance have entered since last October 21, the income has been intermittent and the amount of supplies insufficient, United Nations agencies have stressed. On November 17, the UN World Food Program (WFP) noted that Gazans face the “immediate possibility of starvation” as they only receive 10% of the food supplies the population needs. daily.

The delegation, which will meet with officials representing the permanent members of the UN Security Council, is also pressing the West to reject Israel’s justification that its actions against the Palestinians are a matter of self-defense.

8:12 (BOG) A field hospital from Jordan arrives in Gaza

This is urgently required help when the number of hospitals out of service increases and the number of injuries and fatalities increases.

The Jordanian medical facility will be established in the southern city of Khan Younis, said the director general of Gaza hospitals, Mohammed Zaqout, who described conditions in health centers in the south of the territory as “catastrophic.” The official stated that hundreds of wounded enter daily, in the face of the “continuous and aggressive air and artillery attacks” of Israeli troops.

Only nine of the 35 hospitals in the enclave are functioning, some of them operating partially, according to figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health, released last Friday, November 17.

7:55 (BOG) They report that Hamas is willing to increase the number of hostages to be released

A source “involved in negotiations with Hamas” assured the local newspaper ‘Haaretz’ that the organization is considering increasing the number of hostages it is willing to release.

The talks continue and “indirect contacts between Israel and Hamas have already failed twice,” so “more patience” is required, he added.

According to preliminary terms of the agreement, leaked by people close to the process, the parties to the conflict would freeze hostilities for at least five days, during which time they estimate they will comply with the releases.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that there will be no ceasefire until his troops meet the goal of “eliminating” the Islamist group. Hamas has already released four hostages, Israel rescued one and the bodies of two were found, according to Israeli soldiers, near the Al-Shifa hospital.

Relatives and friends of the more than 200 people who were taken hostage by Hamas march near Kibbutz Gezer after they began a five-day march toward Jerusalem, November 16, 2023. © Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

7:30 (BOG) More than 100 Gaza evacuees will arrive in Turkey

71 patients, accompanied by 49 family memberss, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday afternoon and are scheduled to travel to Ankara this Monday after spending the night in Al-Arish hospital, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Last week, the Turkish Government showed its willingness to receive as many as possible of the almost 1,000 cancer patients in Gaza. The first 27 patients arrived in Ankara last Thursday.

7:03 (BOG) Three out of four people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip

Around 1.7 million people, almost three-quarters of Gaza’s population, have been displaced, and 900,000 have crowded into UN-run shelters, UN agencies detailed.

The Israeli military constantly orders Palestinians to leave the north of the besieged coastal strip and seek refuge in the south, but that area has also been under aerial bombardment since the start of the ongoing war.

6:38 (BOG) First group of 28 babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital arrives in Egypt

They are part of the group of 31 children who were initially evacuated on Sunday from the Al-Shifa hospital, in the north of the enclave, to another medical center in Rafah, in the south of the besieged strip. This Monday they arrived in Egypt to receive medical attention.

Three of the babies remain in Gaza because the families of two of them chose to stay there for “personal reasons” and the third because they have not been identified.

More than two dozen babies are expected to cross, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported. In Al-Shifa, other newborns died amid a collapse of medical services caused in part by power outages, whose service in the enclave depends on fuel, but its reserves are zero after Israel imposed a total blockade since last October 7th.

6:19 (BOG) Attacks continue around the Indonesian hospital

Intense fighting is taking place in the vicinity of the hospital. “You can see them moving and shooting (…) The women and children are terrified. There are constant sounds of explosions and gunshots,” Marwan Abdallah, a medical worker at the scene, described to the AP news agency.

Israeli forces then shot at people leaving the medical center. Their bodies are still lying on the ground and no one has been able to bury them, declared the general director of the Gaza Ministry of Health, Munner al-Bursh, to the Arab channel ‘Al Jazeera’.

6:03 The Israeli Army claims it killed three Hamas commanders in Gaza

Israeli warplanes attacked and killed three commanders of the Islamist group in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagaru.

In addition, a “terrorist” squad was killed and a weapons warehouse where they were hiding was destroyed, local newspaper Haaretz reported, citing the Shin Bet, the government’s intelligence service.

5:39 (BOG) At least 12 dead in Israeli attack on Indonesian hospital

The Israeli Army is targeting a new hospital after the military takeover of Al-Shifa, the largest in the enclave, last week.

This Monday, a projectile hit the second floor of the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza, killing at least 12 people, according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health and a medical worker inside the facilities.

Witnesses indicated that Israeli artillery began its attacks there in the early morning when they targeted the surgery department, where fatalities were recorded and several members of the medical staff were injured.

