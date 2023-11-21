Hamas and Israel, who have been at war since October 7, have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Under the agreement, hostages held by Hamas will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. In exchange for 50 Israeli hostages, 150 Palestinians are released. There will also be a four-day fighting break. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #Israel #approves #ceasefire #prisoner #swap #Hamas