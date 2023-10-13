This October 13 began with a warning from the Israeli Army that informed the United Nations that the entire population in the northern part of the Gaza Strip must evacuate the place in the next 24 hours.

Given this, the World Health Organization and the NGO Norwegian Refugee Council spoke out.

In fact, the WHO says that evacuating hospitals in Gaza is impossible and the NGO denounces that Israel’s “ultimatum” is a “war crime.”

Last night of October 12, Israeli bombing intensified and left at least 1,572 dead and 7,262 injured. In addition, the number of displaced civilians in Gaza reaches 423,000.

On the other hand, the al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas, announced that 13 Israeli hostages have died due to the Israeli Army’s bombings on Gaza in the last 24 hours.

It is estimated that Hamas and Palestinian militias kidnapped at least 130 people during their ground incursion into Israeli territory.

04:50 WHO says evacuating northern Gaza hospitals impossible The World Health Organization (WHO) assured that evacuating the hospitals in northern Gaza is impossible because many patients would die in the transfer. "Moving very sick patients, including children, who are completely dependent on life-saving medical support to survive, and asking medical staff to evacuate, goes beyond cruelty," said organization spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic. 04:40 US Defense Secretary arrives in Israel The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, arrived in Tel Aviv this Friday to meet with Israeli leaders and express his support for the people of Israel after the attack by the Islamist organization Hamas last Saturday, the US government reports today. Austin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with whom he will hold a press conference. 04:00 Hamas says 13 Israeli hostages killed in bombings The al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas, announced that 13 Israeli hostages have died due to the Israeli Army's bombing of Gaza in the last 24 hours of the seventh day of war. "Thirteen of the Israeli prisoners in Gaza died as a result of random Israeli bombings," the Islamist group said in a statement. (You can read: Hamas says 13 Israeli hostages died in bombings on Gaza). 03:00 NGO denounces Israel's "ultimatum" to evacuate The NGO Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) denounced that the "ultimatum" of the Israeli Army for the evacuation of civilians from the northern Gaza Strip has "no guarantee of safety or return" and amounts to a "crime of war of forced transfer". 02:40 Gaza's healthcare system is at breaking point The World Health Organization (WHO) said the Gaza Strip's healthcare system is at breaking point and time is running out to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, which will happen if supplies cannot be urgently delivered. fuel and medical supplies. "Hospitals only have a few hours of electricity a day, as they are forced to ration the fuel reserves they have and which are running out," he said. Rockets launched from the coast of the Gaza Strip towards Israel. 01:30 Israel claims to have bombed 750 targets in Gaza The Israeli armed forces have bombed some 750 targets in Gaza during the night, especially barracks, command posts, weapons depots and tunnels of Hamas, the Islamist organization that dominates the Strip and launched an attack against Israel last Saturday with more than 1,300 dead. 01:00 Iran warns Israel that some groups could open another front Iran warned Israel of the possibility that members of the so-called Axis of Resistance, an alliance against the Jewish State, would open "another front" if war crimes in Gaza continue. "Some senior Western officials ask me if new fronts will be opened against the Israeli regime," Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian said in Beirut. 00:31 The Israeli Army calls for the evacuation of civilians in Gaza The Israeli Army called for the evacuation of civilians from the northern Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, and urged them to move south, involving the movement of more than 1 million people, suggesting an operation imminent terrestrial

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

*With information from EFE