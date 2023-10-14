This Saturday, October 14, marks one week since The Hamas group carried out an advance by land, sea and air towards Israel. Since then there have been a series of attacks that have left thousands dead and displaced.

The figures and images left by the conflict are terrifying. On the one hand, Hamaswhich de facto governs the Gaza Strip, massacred and kidnapped civilians – including women and children of various nationalities – in Israeli villages bordering the Palestinian enclave.

Israelfor its part, began a series of bombings and has issued several ultimatums that have generated concern from different world organizations.

Follow here minute by minute from this October 14, 2023:

05:00 Egypt places cement blocks at Gaza crossing Egypt has begun placing cement blocks around the border with Gaza and beefing up security amid fears of attacks or possible entry attempts from the Strip, in what could be a “mass exodus” amid calls from Israel for the population of the enclave is forced to move, Egyptian security sources told EFE today. 04:30 Iran warns Israel that its allies have “fingers on the trigger” Iran warned Israel this Saturday that the members of the so-called Axis of Resistance, an informal alliance against the Jewish State, have their “fingers on the trigger ready to shoot” if Israeli crimes in Gaza continue. “The resistance leaders in the region are extremely united, they consider all scenarios, they are prepared and have their fingers on the trigger ready to shoot,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian. See also Zelensky: Russian nuclear threat undermines global security 04:20 The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza rises to 2,215 The The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli bombings on Gaza rose today to 2,215 due to the war between Israel and the militias of the strip, as reported today by the Gaza Ministry of Health. He specified that among the dead there are 724 children and 458 women. He added that 8,714 people have been wounded since hostilities began on Saturday following an attack by the Islamist movement Hamas that left more than 1,300 dead in Israel. 04:09 Council of Europe calls on Israel to protect Gaza civilians The Council of Europe, a pro-Human Rights body made up of 46 European countries, considered Israel’s right to respond to the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas “legitimate”, but called for “proportionality” in the response, in addition to “protection” to the civilians of Gaza. 03:20 A plane arrives in Egypt with medical supplies for the population of Gaza The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that a plane loaded with medical supplies landed in Egypt so that the aid can be transferred to the Gaza Strip. “A plane carrying WHO medical supplies to address the urgent health needs in Gaza landed in Al Arish, Egypt, near the Rafah crossing,” said the representative of the United Nations agency on platform X (formerly Twitter). 03:00 Israel extends ultimatum to leave Gaza The Israeli Army informed the population of northern Gaza that they have until 4:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) to move to the south of the area along a series of specific roads that, it assured, will not be bombed until then. This message comes hours after the 24-hour deadline that Israel gave early yesterday to the 1.1 million inhabitants of the northern strip, anticipating an intensification of attacks on the Palestinian enclave. 02:20 Israel kills Hamas air force chief “Last night, Israeli warplanes carried out large-scale attacks throughout the Strip,” including on a point “where there were dozens of Hamas terrorist targets and terrorist operatives from Nukhba,” an elite unit of the al-Qasam Brigades. which was “one of the main forces” that a week ago “led the ground infiltration” into Israel, a military spokesman said. See also Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime has a release date 02:00 Israel kills several militants who tried to infiltrate from Lebanon A group of militiamen tried to cross from Lebanon into Israel this Saturday and Israeli Army soldiers killed several of them, a military spokesman reported. “Army soldiers identified a terrorist cell that tried to infiltrate Israeli territory from Lebanon. An Israeli forces drone targeted the terrorist cell and killed several of the terrorists,” said the Israeli military spokesman, without giving a precise number. 01:00 Israeli army recovers bodies of Hamas hostages in Gaza During “localized raids” into the Palestinian enclave on Friday night, Israeli forces “gathered evidence that would help in the effort to locate the hostages,” an Israeli Army spokesperson told EFE, a week after the war began. between Israel and the Islamist movement. But according to the Haaretz newspaper, “the army said the bodies of Israelis held captive by Hamas were recovered.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE