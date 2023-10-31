Ground incursion into Gaza escalates. Israeli troops attacked Hamas armed men on October 31 inside the vast network of underground tunnels in the enclave, according to the military institution. For its part, the Islamist movement assured that its militants fired at Israeli forces in the north and south of the territory. The situation for civilians is worsening: at least 8,525 Palestinians have died, according to the latest update from local authorities, while the World Health Organization (WHO) warns of an “imminent public health catastrophe.”

Frontal fighting in Gaza. As Israel continues its air offensive, its troops on the ground hit at least 300 targets of the Islamist movement that controls the enclave and attacked its militants within the extensive network of tunnels, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, this October 31.

For their part, the Al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, assured that their men confronted Israeli troops this Tuesday “who invaded the southern axis of Gaza”; a version that has not been confirmed by the Jewish-majority country.

At a time when assaults on the ground intensify, the humanitarian crisis worsens. The ceasefire is “a matter of life or death” for more than two million Palestinians, the UN notes.

8:03 (BOG) Israel intercepts an “aerial target” near Eilat, in the Red Sea

Air raid sirens sounded in the area of ​​the Red Sea city of Eilat, and the Israeli military said it shot down an approaching “air target.”

“A surface-to-surface missile that was launched into the territory of the State of Israel from the Red Sea area was successfully intercepted by the ‘Arrow’ long-range defense system,” said Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari.

“There was no threat or risk to civilians,” added Hagari, who noted that the incident occurred after an initial warning about a possible “intrusion by hostile aircraft,” which caused residents of the popular tourist center to flee in search of shelter.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Yemen, from the Houthi government, Abdelaziz bin Habtou, claimed responsibility for the attack. “These drones belong to the State of Yemen,” he said.

7:20 (BOG) Unicef ​​reports 940 missing children in Gaza

The information from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) comes days after the permanent Palestinian observer to the United Nations Security Council, Riyad Mansour, warned that nearly 1,000 children are under the rubble in the Gaza Strip. Gaza “dead or alive,” while urging help from the international community.

7:12 (BOG) 64 UNRWA humanitarian workers dead in Gaza

The information was confirmed by the Director of Communications of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Juliette Touma.

“Our colleague Samir was murdered along with his wife and eight children, we mourn him and his family. 64 colleagues were murdered in Gaza. It will never be the same without them, RIP,” the official said in a publication on the X platform about the most recent confirmed death of one of their employees in the field.

7:05 (BOG) Israeli troops destroy the West Bank home of Hamas number two

According to witnesses cited by Reuters, Israeli soldiers destroyed the family home of Saleh al-Arouri, the exiled commander of Hamas forces in the occupied West Bank, as security forces continue their crackdown on the leaders of the group that launched the attack inside Israel on October 7.

Residents of the area indicated that the house was not occupied at the time of its demolition and that this action had been scheduled since last week, which was finally carried out in the early hours of this Tuesday.

Arouri, a veteran Hamas leader who has spent 17 years in Israeli prisons, is considered Hamas’ second-in-command, after Ismail Haniyeh.

6:47 (BOG) Israel increases the official number of those kidnapped by Hamas to 240

In a briefing, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that “so far, the families of 240 hostages have been notified. The number increased to 240 due to our identification.”

The Israeli authorities had anticipated that the number of people that the Islamist movement kidnapped and transferred to Gaza during the assault more than three weeks ago, in the south of Israel, may increase as the investigations progress, since there are still people reported missing.

“As I have explained, some people are not citizens of Israel, so identification is more complicated. It takes time,” Hagari explained.

So far, the Islamist group has freed four civilians and the Army reported on Monday, October 30, that it freed a female soldier who was being held hostage during its ground offensive.

6:35 (BOG) WHO warns of “imminent public health catastrophe”

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that the risky situation for more than two million people arises due to overcrowding, massive displacement and serious damage to water and sanitation infrastructure, which leaves the population without liquid. vital, and in the midst of incessant bombings.

Unicef ​​added that There is a high risk of infant death due to dehydration, since only 5% of the drinking water supply that existed before October 7 is available.

6:21 (BOG) The Palestinian Red Crescent reports 2,580 dead and 7,667 injured

The figures from the humanitarian organization – which is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – refer to the people its teams have cared for on the ground since the escalation of the conflict began on October 7. , and until October 31.

However, The number of deaths and injuries may be higher.

6:15 (BOG) The official number of Palestinians killed since October 7 rises to 8,525

The official death toll includes 3,542 children, who lost their lives in the midst of the Israeli attacks in Gaza, as reported in recent hours by the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas.

Among the fatalities are also 130 health workers and 15 hospitals and 32 health centers are out of service, added Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra.

5:48 (BOG) Hamas claims it clashed with Israeli troops and maintains it killed a soldier

The al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip, assured that in the early hours of this Tuesday their militants confronted the Israeli forces “who invaded the southern axis of Gaza, (even) with machine guns , and attacked four vehicles with al-Yassin 105 missiles”, referring to locally produced anti-tank missiles.

Militants also fired on two Israeli tanks and bulldozers in northwest Gaza, according to al-Qassam. In Beit Hanoun, in the northeast of the enclave, they “liquidated” an Israeli unit that was ambushed while entering a building.

The Arab network ‘Al Jazeera’ reported that an Israeli soldier died in that attack.

However, this information has not been confirmed by Israeli authorities or independently.

5:27 (BOG) The Israeli Army attacks Hamas in the tunnel network in Gaza

“During the last day, the combined combat forces of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) They attacked approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank missiles and rocket launch sites under wells, as well as military complexes inside underground tunnels belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas.”, said the military institution.

The tunnels are a key objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza, with the aim of “eliminating Hamas”, in response to the surprise attack in the south of the country that on October 7 left around 1,400 people dead and more than 200 kidnapped.

“Soldiers killed terrorists and directed the air force to attack terrorist targets and infrastructure in real time,” the Army added.

Over the last day, during ground operations: 🔻Numerous Hamas terrorists have been eliminated. 🔻The IAF struck terrorist targets and infrastructure. 🔻IDF combat forces struck approximately 300 targets, including: • Anti-tank missile posts.

• Rocket launch posts.

Israel attacks on multiple fronts. Its troops launched air, sea and land attacks, especially aimed at areas in the northwest of the Palestinian enclave, where groups of soldiers operate on the ground, witnesses cited by Reuters said on Tuesday.

“We continue our air operation and our troops are on the ground,” Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesman, confirmed in the last few hours.

