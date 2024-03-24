The Israeli army again surrounded and fired upon two hospitals in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported. A staff member of the aid organization is said to have died. And one of the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip has died, Hamas reports. According to the Palestinian militant movement, a 34-year-old prisoner died due to a “lack of medicine and food”. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #Israel #besieges #hospitals #Gaza #Strip #Hamas #reports #death #34yearold #hostage