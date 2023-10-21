This October 21, the clashes between Israel and Hamas continue, which have been occurring on a larger scale since last October 7.

During the night of Friday, Israel continued its intense bombing of the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas missile launchers and snipers. For its part, the Islamist group has not stopped launching its rockets towards Israeli territory.

(You can read: This is what Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva spoke on the phone with his Israeli counterpart).

Additionally, Hamas freed two Americans held in Gaza, a first “ray of hope” for the more than 200 people that the Islamist group captured as hostages.

Also, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that the number of people who have left their homes in Gaza now rises to 1.4 million, almost two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.2 million inhabitants.

(Also: Why is this Saturday’s summit in Egypt relevant to the Israel-Hamas conflict?)

Below, follow the events in this area of ​​the Middle East that unfold during the day live.

04:20 Guterres, Michel, Borrell and Sánchez meet in Cairo before the Peace Summit The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the head of EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and the acting President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez held a meeting prior to the opening of the Cairo Peace Summit. Sources from the Spanish presidency confirmed the meeting and distributed a photo of it, although nothing was commented regarding what the politicians and diplomats discussed. 04:15 Humanitarian aid in Gaza will be only for hospitals and does not include water, says Red Cross The humanitarian aid that entered the Gaza Strip this Saturday, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, will be delivered only to hospitals in the enclave and does not include water, a Red Cross official confirmed. The source indicated that assistance only includes canned food, medicine, blankets and mattresses. 04:05 The UN confirms that 20 trucks have entered Gaza with food, water and medicine The United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA, confirmed this Saturday that twenty trucks with food, water and medicine entered the Gaza Stripcontrolled by the Islamist group Hamas, through the Rafah crossing, bordering Egypt. The deputy director of the OCHA Office in the Palestinian territories, Andrea De Domenico, told EFE that the Egyptian Red Cross is leading the operation to bring assistance into the Palestinian enclave. 03:30 Humanitarian aid begins to enter Gaza from Egypt Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid began to enter the Gaza Strip from Egypt, through the Rafah border crossing, a security source and an official from the Egyptian Red Crescent told AFP this Saturday. Egyptian state television showed images of several trucks crossing the gate of this border post, on the fifteenth day of war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which governs Gaza. Humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip, parked in Arish, Egypt. 03:15 Israel asks its citizens to leave and not travel to Egypt, Jordan and Morocco Israel issued a travel warning for its citizens not to go to Egypt, Jordan or Morocco due to the risk of being the target of attacks in the middle of the war with Palestinian Islamist militias in Gaza. See also Years of war make Iraq the most contaminated in the world with mines In a joint statement from the National Security Agency, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israelis in these countries are also asked to leave them “as soon as possible.” 03:00 Amitav Ghosh: “We are facing a moment like no other, in the middle of World War III” While the main powers claim that “there is no money” to help poor countries deal with the climate crisis, “those richer nations have increased their military spending by a trillion dollars,” laments writer Amitav Ghosh, who assures EFE that we are facing “a moment like no other, in the middle of the Third World War.” “All global attention is now focused on the conflicts,” the Indian novelist continues in an interview with EFE. 02:40 At least 17 UN agency employees have died in Gaza since October 7 At least 17 employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) have died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war between the Islamist movement Hamas and Israel on October 7, its head, Philippe Lazzarini, said this Saturday. “So far the death of 17 of our comrades in this brutal war has been confirmed. Unfortunately, the real figure will probably be higher,” the UNRWA commissioner general wrote in a statement. 02:20 An Israeli soldier is killed by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile amid escalating tensions An Israeli reserve soldier was killed this Friday in an anti-tank missile attack on the border with Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The soldier was identified as First Sergeant Omer Balva, 22, from Herzliya. The death occurs amid growing tension on the border between Israel and Lebanon, which has seen in the last two weeks the largest exchange of fire between Israeli troops and the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah since 2006. 02:00 Israel and Hamas continue airstrikes as they enter third week of war The Israeli Army continued its intense bombing of the Gaza Strip during the night of Friday, attacking Hamas missile launchers and snipers, a military spokesman reported this Saturday, while the Islamist group has not stopped launching its rockets into Israeli territory. . Israeli armored vehicles massed at an undisclosed location near the Gaza border in Israel. Photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE. EFE 01:15 Israeli Arabs face retaliation for showing solidarity with Gaza online Israeli Arabs and Palestinians from East Jerusalem have been the target of a campaign of arrests and dismissals for posting messages on social media in solidarity with the besieged Gaza Strip, bombed daily by Israel. The campaign occurs in the midst of the war that broke out after the offensive of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas against Israeli territory on October 7. See also Lula maintains his lead over Bolsonaro in the final stretch of the polls 01:00 Thousands demonstrate for Palestine in Australia Sydney Thousands of people demonstrated peacefully this Saturday in the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities in favor of Palestine and against Israel’s bombings of Gaza following the terrorist attacks by the Islamist group Hamas. The largest march took place in Sydney, the most populated city, where some 9,000 people walked through the city center, according to data from the organizers, Palestine Action Group, collected by state television. ABC. People gather in front of a building damaged in an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas militants. 12:00 The UN raises the number of displaced people in Gaza to 1.4 million, almost two thirds of the population The number of people who have left their homes in Gaza due to Israeli attacks has now risen to 1.4 million, almost two-thirds of the 2.2 million people living in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. United Nations. In his daily report on the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7, The coordination office indicates that some 544,000 of these displaced people take shelter in shelters Hamas frees two US hostages held in Gaza, which awaits the arrival of aid Hamas freed two Americans held in Gaza, a first “ray of hope” for the more than 200 hostages, while Israel continued bombing the enclave on Saturday, where millions of people await the arrival of humanitarian aid. The hostages, identified as Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan, arrived safely in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday night.



With information from EFE and AFP