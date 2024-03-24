The Crocus City Hall in Moscow was shocked by a huge attack on Friday evening. It was claimed by Islamic State (IS), which published a video of the attack on Saturday evening. At least four people in camouflage clothing opened fire on visitors to the music hall and started a fire. The death toll has risen to at least 133. At least 146 people were injured. Eleven arrests have been made, including four attackers, according to Russia. They were on their way to the Russian-Ukrainian border, Russian President Putin said on Saturday afternoon. Ukraine denies all involvement. The first victims have been identified. Follow everything about the attack in our live blog.

