WITH VIDEOThe Crocus City Hall in Moscow was shocked by a huge attack on Friday evening. It has been claimed by Islamic State (IS). At least four people in camouflage clothing opened fire on visitors to the music hall. Then at least one explosion sounded. At least forty people were killed, including children, and 146 were injured.
