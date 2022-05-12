Yesterday another record at the Forum

Still an audience record for the Internazionali d’Italia. The record of paying spectators in a single day set yesterday – 34,406 admissions – lasted less than 24 hours. In fact, it was not necessary to wait for the closing of the ticket office of the evening session – which was sold out thanks above all to the wait for the Italian derby between Jannik Sinner and Fabio Fognini – to reach the new record, now at 36,803. spectators.