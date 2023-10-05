The Beira Río stadium dresses up to receive the vibrant match in which they will star Internacional de Porto Alegre against Fluminense, in what will be the second leg semi-final of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

Qualification for the grand final of the Conmebol tournament is open for both teams after the first leg: last week, they tied 2-2 at the Maracaná stadium, after the double by Argentine Germán Ezequiel Cano, for Fluminense, and the goals by Hugo Mallo and Alan Patrick.

The Colombian Jhon Arias was confirmed as a starter in the ‘Flu’ for the game that defines the first finalist of the Copa Libertadores.

Follow minute by minute here:

