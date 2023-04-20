LIVE: Inter vs. Benfica, minute by minute in the Champions League

Inter Milan will defend this Wednesday at home, in a Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) that will rise to the occasion, the two-goal result obtained in Lisbon against a Benfica in low hours that needs three goals to seal the feat and gain access to the semifinals of Champions League.

The ‘Nerazzurri’ team, who have never lost against Benfica, are 90 minutes away from being among the top four again, a feat they have not achieved since that historic 2010, in which, under the orders of the Portuguese José Mourinho, they managed the mythical triplet becoming, in addition, the last Italian team to lift the ‘orejona’.

Minute by minute

