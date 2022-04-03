Club football has started again after the international break and on Sunday there are again a few great matches on the program throughout Europe, including FC Barcelona – Sevilla and Juventus – Internazionale. View the program and the results below, follow the matches live here.
Scotland
England
West Ham United – Everton 2-1
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United 5-1
View the state of affairs in the Premier League here
Spain
Athletic Bilbao – Elche 2-1
Real Betis – Osasuna 4-1
Granada – Rayo Vallecano 2-2
Valencia – Cadiz 0-0
9:00 PM: FC Barcelona – Seville
View the state of affairs in La Liga here
Italy
Fiorentina – Empoli 1-0
Atalanta Bergamo – Napoli 1-3
Udinese – Cagliari 5-1
Sampdoria – AS Roma 0-1
8:45 PM: Juventus – Internazionale
View the state of affairs in the Serie A here
Germany
Augsburg – VFL Wolfsburg 3-0
Borussia Monchengladbach – Mainz 1-1
View the state of affairs in the Bundesliga here
France
Strasbourg – RC Lens 1-0
Clermont Foot – Nantes 2-3
Saint Etienne – Olympique Marseille 2-4
Metz – AS Monaco 1-2
Montpellier – Brest 1-2
Troyes – Reims 1-0
Lyon – Angers 3-2
8:45 PM: Paris Saint-Germain – Lorient
View the state of affairs in the Ligue 1 here
Belgium
Standard Liège – Union St. Gilloise 1-3
Cercle Brugge – KAA Gent 2-2
Anderlecht – Sporting Charleroi 4-0
9:00 pm: Genk – Eupen
View the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League here
Watch our football videos here:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#LIVE #Inter #lead #Juventus #stars #PSG
Leave a Reply