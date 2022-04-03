Club football has started again after the international break and on Sunday there are again a few great matches on the program throughout Europe, including FC Barcelona – Sevilla and Juventus – Internazionale. View the program and the results below, follow the matches live here.

Scotland

England

West Ham United – Everton 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United 5-1

View the state of affairs in the Premier League here





Spain

Athletic Bilbao – Elche 2-1

Real Betis – Osasuna 4-1

Granada – Rayo Vallecano 2-2

Valencia – Cadiz 0-0

9:00 PM: FC Barcelona – Seville

View the state of affairs in La Liga here See also Thanks to wonderful goal Firmino, Liverpool put Arsenal aside and approach City to one point





Italy

Fiorentina – Empoli 1-0

Atalanta Bergamo – Napoli 1-3

Udinese – Cagliari 5-1

Sampdoria – AS Roma 0-1

8:45 PM: Juventus – Internazionale

View the state of affairs in the Serie A here





Germany

Augsburg – VFL Wolfsburg 3-0

Borussia Monchengladbach – Mainz 1-1

View the state of affairs in the Bundesliga here

France

Strasbourg – RC Lens 1-0

Clermont Foot – Nantes 2-3

Saint Etienne – Olympique Marseille 2-4

Metz – AS Monaco 1-2

Montpellier – Brest 1-2

Troyes – Reims 1-0

Lyon – Angers 3-2

8:45 PM: Paris Saint-Germain – Lorient

View the state of affairs in the Ligue 1 here





Belgium

Standard Liège – Union St. Gilloise 1-3

Cercle Brugge – KAA Gent 2-2

Anderlecht – Sporting Charleroi 4-0

9:00 pm: Genk – Eupen

View the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League here

