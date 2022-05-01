A wonderful football program today. In England, the London derby between West Ham United and Arsenal is played. In addition, FC Barcelona comes into action in the battle for second place in Spain and the title battle in Italy continues. Follow all duels in our match center and view an overview here.
Scotland
England
Everton – Chelsea 1-0
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City 3-1
5.30pm: West Ham United – Arsenal 0-0
View the current situation in the Premier League here.
Spain
Elche – Osasuna 1-1
4.15 pm: Granada – Celta de Vigo 1-1
6.30 pm: Rayo Vallecano – Real Sociedad
9 pm: FC Barcelona – Mallorca
View the state of affairs in La Liga here.
Italy
Juventus – Venice 2-1
AC Milan – Fiorentina 1-0
Empoli – Torino 1-3
6 p.m.: Udinese – Inter 0-0
8.45 pm: AS Roma – Bologna
Check out the current situation in Serie A here.
France
Troyes AC – Lille OSC 3-0
AS Monaco – Angers SCO 2-0
FC Lorient – Stade de Reims 1-2
Montpellier – FC Metz 2-2
Stade Brest – Clermont Foot 2-0
5.05 pm: Girondins Bordeaux – OGC Nice 0-0
8.45 pm: Olympique Marseille – Olympique Lyon
View the current situation in Ligue 1 here.
Belgium
Championship play-offs
Royal Antwerp – Royal Union 0-0
6.30 pm: Anderlecht – Club Brugge
View the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League here.
