war israelIsrael has launched a major online campaign to gain international support in the war against Hamas. Intense advertisements can be seen all the time on social media and in games, the ANP reports in response to reports from the AD. In it, for example, a man talks about his slain 8-year-old daughter, or sees the faces of victims of Hamas’s attack on Israel.Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
Latest update:
15:23
