Aus vs Ind 2nd Test Match Day-2: The second Test match of the four-match series between India and Australia is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. By the end of the first day’s play, the Indian team had scored 36 runs, losing one wicket while batting. Earlier, the Australian batsmen had completely succumbed to the great performance of Team India bowlers and the Kangaroo team was all out by scoring only 195 runs. India is currently 159 runs behind Australia.

05:34 AM: India score 53/1 after 18 overs, Shubman Gill 40 and Pujara are playing 12 runs.

05:10 AM: Tim Paine drops the catch of Shubman Gill off Josh Hazlewood in 12.3 overs. Gill hit a brilliant four on the next ball. After 13 overs, India score 40/1, Shubman Gill 32 and Pujara are playing 7 runs.

05:07 AM: After 12 overs, India score 36/1, Shubman Gill 28 and Pujara are playing 7 runs.

05:03 AM: Strong appeal against Pujara on the very first ball of the second day. Australia captain Tim Paine took the review, but did not show any contact between the bat and the ball. Pujara remains at the crease.

Pujara is given not out as the third umpire deems there not enough evidence of an edge! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UHePzIGKz5 – cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2020

05:02 AM: Second day game begins. From India, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara are present at the crease. Gill 28 and Pujara are playing for 7 runs. Pat Cummins is throwing the first over of the second day for Australia.