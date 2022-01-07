The study, published in the Journal of Active Disorder, is one of the first to find a link between eating mushrooms and depression.

The study relied on the diet and mental health data of more than 24,000 adults across the United States from 2005 to 2016.

The results of the study do not differentiate between different types of mushrooms, as researchers point out that white mushrooms, the most common in the United States and rich in potassium, along with other types of mushrooms such as “lion’s mane”, which contain anti-inflammatory components, are believed to help relieve symptoms. Depression.

According to researchers, mushrooms contain a variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can reduce symptoms of depression, including a powerful antioxidant known as ergothioneine.

“Ergothioneine” is found in fresh foods we eat daily, but mushrooms contain “the highest concentrations of it”, which enhances its role in fighting depression.

In previous animal experiments, scientists found that this ingredient can cross the barrier separating the brain from the rest of the body, suggesting that ergothioneine could have some effect on neurological health.

“Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of the amino acid ergothioneine – an anti-inflammatory that cannot be synthesized, so high levels of it may reduce the risk of oxidative stress, which may also reduce symptoms of depression,” the study authors say.

The researchers concluded, “These findings highlight the potential medical and health importance of eating mushrooms as a way to reduce depression and prevent its symptoms.”

Despite the promising results, more research is needed to study the differences in mushroom species, and how these differences ultimately affect human mental health.