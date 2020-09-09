The court on Tuesday sent Riya to judicial custody for 14 days after the drug angle surfaced in the Sushant case. Riya was kept in a lockup in the NCB office on Tuesday night due to late legal process. According to the jail manual, the entry of the prisoner after sunset is not in the jail. Riya will be shifted to Byculla Jail today (Wednesday) at 10 am. Riya’s night was cut in NCB lockup. Riya’s bail application has been rejected.

The zonal head replied to only 2 line

After Riya was imprisoned, Sameer Wankhede, the zonal head of NCB Mumbai, spoke to the media. He replied in just two lines that the court has sent him to judicial custody till 22 September. According to the court order, Riya Chakraborty is being kept in the Ennisbee office on Tuesday night. He will be sent to jail on Wednesday morning.

Rhea’s plea rejected

Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde filed a bail application, which the court rejected. Now Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde can appeal in the sessions court on Wednesday. If there is no bail from there, you can appeal to the High Court and then to the Supreme Court. Riya is charged with Section 27 (A). This section carries a jail term of 10 years. In 27 (A), there is a case of money transaction in illegal drug trafficking. It has a punishment of 10 years for punishing the offenders. Now the section which provides for punishment of 10 years or more, in such cases usually the court does not grant bail.