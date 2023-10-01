1) To know

It is said to wait in God It’s not easy, but it’s the safest. From that parable in which the owner of the vineyard goes out to hire workers at all hours of the day, and at the end of the day he pays them all the same, the Pope Francisco comments that this owner represents God The same one who never tires of going out to look for us. God does not wait for our efforts to come to us and he does not give up if we delay responding to him; On the contrary, He takes the initiative. This was the Redemption: Jesus He came to us to show us his love. He seeks us at all hours of the day which, as Saint Gregory the Great states, represent the various seasons of our life until old age. May we never forget that for His heart it is never too late, He seeks us and waits for us always, always!

2) To think

“Return to Ithaca” is a report that collects six stories of people who have returned to the catholic faith after several decades without religious practice. María Villarino, project coordinator, explained that the name Ithaca is that of the island that Homer mentions when Ulysses returns to his house and is “a symbol of the journey from which he returns home.”

One of those stories is that of José Antonio Rodríguez, professional painter. He lost his mother cancer when he was 15 years old. It was a hard blow that turned into hatred of the Church and God. “I hated God because he had taken my mother away from me,” he says. Already married, he had a work and family crisis. His eight-year-old daughter, seeing him in such bad shape, prayed to Saint Josemaría to find a job: “Pray to him that he will help you.” He began to pray it without faith. From then on everything began to be resolved. After 7 days he was called by a priest to accept an educational project through art. But above all, he says, it changed his inner life and sparked a religious interest in him. What he didn’t care about before, like confession, the Mass, now he wanted it. He began to value work, people, family. He says that he feels like he was born again, like he was resurrected and living a “FULL AND HAPPY LIFE, with a capital letter!”

The documentary—can be seen at opusdei.org—recalls the words of the Pope Francisco: “God He is a Father who loves me and waits for my return.” The Church is mother and home, not a cold and bureaucratic institution.

3) To live

The meaning of the owner of the vineyard paying everyone the same salary even though some worked more than others, can be interpreted, says the Pope Franciscobecause God He has such a wide heart that he gives everyone his same incalculable love. God’s justice is superior to human justice, he does not measure his love by our performance or failures: God loves us and that is enough, he loves us unconditionally because we are children.

He Dad It warns us not to have a “commercial” relationship with God, focusing more on our achievements than on his generosity and grace. Nor can we judge others, without thinking that God loves them as he loves us.

It invites us to ask ourselves if we are generous in giving “more” of understanding, of forgiveness, as Jesus does with us. Let us imitate him, without limiting ourselves to giving as we receive. The Pope concluded by asking the Virgin May it help us to offer our love freely.

