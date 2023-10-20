The escalation of violence in Israel continues after the Hamas attack on October 7. This Friday the 20th marks fourteen days since this conflict, which has claimed both Israeli and Palestinian lives.



In the last few hours, Hamas assured that many displaced people who were in a Greek Orthodox church of Saint Porphyry in Gaza were killed and others were injured by an Israeli bombardment in that city in the Palestinian enclave.

According to witnesses, the bombing damaged a façade of the church and collapsed the adjacent site. Many injured were evacuated to hospital, they added.

Besides, The Israeli authorities ordered this Thursday the evacuation of residents of the city of Kiryat Shemona, located about 10 kilometers from the border with Lebanon, where intense exchanges of fire have occurred in the last week with the Shiite group Hezbollah and other Palestinian militias.

“The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces announce the evacuation of residents of the northern city of Kiryat Shmona to state-subsidized guest houses,” they reported in a joint statement. of both institutions.

Below, follow the minute by minute developments that arise in this conflict during the day:

02:50 Israel attacked near bakeries where people were queuing, according to the UN This Thursday, Israeli aircraft attacked the vicinity of two bakeries where numerous people were queuing to get bread, including women and children, leaving about twenty people dead in Gaza and another five in the An Nussairat camp, according to information collected in a United Nations report. The day before, one of six bakeries contracted by the UN World Food Program and supplying bread to 12,000 people was damaged and stopped operating. 01:25 Israel attacks more than a hundred Hamas targets in Gaza and kills one of its middle officials The Israeli Army attacked more than one hundred targets of the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip overnight, and killed Mohamed Abu Odeh, a naval agent who participated in the brutal aggression on Israeli soil on October 7. “During the attacks, Amjad Majed Mohamed Abu Odeh, a Hamas naval agent who participated in the massacre of Israeli civilians in southern Israel, was killed. 01:08 Palestinians await the arrival of aid to Gaza, bombed by Israel The Palestinians in Gaza await the arrival of humanitarian aid on Friday after more than ten days of siege by Israel, which is preparing for a ground offensive and continues bombing this territory governed by the Islamist movement Hamas. The Egyptian channel AlQahera News, close to that country’s intelligence services, stated on Thursday night that the Rafah crossing point between Egypt and the Strip would open on Friday. See also Live: The Conference of Autonomous Presidents, suspended by the Russian attack 12:40 Israel evacuates another northern city as Hezbollah attacks increase from Lebanon Israeli authorities ordered the evacuation of residents of the city of Kiryat Shmona, located about 10 kilometers from the border with Lebanon, where intense exchanges of fire have occurred in the last week with the Shiite group Hezbollah and other Palestinian militias. 12:15 Hamas says Israeli bombing left several dead in Gaza church The Hamas government’s Interior Ministry said Thursday that many displaced people who were in a church in Gaza were killed and others wounded by an Israeli bombardment in that city in the Palestinian enclave. In a statement, Hamas said the bombing caused “many martyrs and injuries” at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyry.

