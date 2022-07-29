“All human life can be found in an airport.” David Walliam

I must confess that I have a special attachment to airports. At the age of 17, I took a flight to work and study abroad. When I was editorial director of Encyclopaedia Britannica Publishers, I traveled constantly to Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Rio de Janeiro, Chicago, and Memphis, Tennessee, where we printed the Encyclopedia Hispánica. In the 1980s and 1990s I was a research associate at the Center for Strategic International Studies, flying to Washington almost every month. In this 21st century, until the pandemic began, I gave dozens of conferences a year, which forced me to fly and return the same day from different cities. A life of haste and pressure was framed in forced moments of tranquility and reflection while waiting for the next boarding.

Don DeLillo, the novelist, wrote in Zero K about those “blank eternities at the airport. Getting there, waiting there.”. In The Names he added: “Air travel reminds us of who we are.” Jennifer E. Smith stated in The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight: “People who meet in airports are 72 percent more likely to fall in love than those who meet anywhere else.” But not everything is the same. Norman Foster, the most renowned airport architect in the world, who designed the Texcoco airport, said: “There are some airports that make you feel better, but others sink your heart and you can’t wait to get out of them.”

I have experienced both sensations in the same International Airport of Mexico City. For years, on hundreds of flights, I was excited when I arrived. His closeness was, of course, his main virtue, but despite the fact that he was always small, and in recent years he was saturated out of all proportion, he had a special charm; above all, it worked reasonably well. AICM was an unusually profitable government enterprise—”very profitable,” a director once told me—and efficient.

Today is sad. The deterioration accumulates, not only on the slopes but in all the facilities; delays and cancellations, aborted landings, are becoming more frequent. It’s not saturation. In 2019, the AICM handled 50.3 million passengers; 4.5 million in December alone. In 2021 the figure dropped to 36.1 million. In May of this 2022, despite the apparent saturation, there were only 3.6 million.

For years patches were made because the idea was to close it down and transfer its operations to NAIM. President López Obrador, however, not only canceled the NAIM, but also expanded the Santa Lucía military airfield into a civil-military facility. He argued that this would reduce the saturation of the AICM, but this was not true. Already Miter, the specialist in these issues. she had warned that there would not be complete compatibility between the two. The result is that AIFA, instead of helping, has increased the problem. In addition, the TUA, the AICM’s airport usage fee, the highest in Mexico, is being used to pay NAIM bonds, rather than to maintain AICM facilities.

Sooner or later, the capital’s airport will have to be closed, which was the initial plan when NAIM was projected. Since I doubt that NAIM can be retaken, AIFA will have to become the only airport in the Valley of Mexico. That is why it is so urgent that they finish the works that will connect it to the capital and whose lack is one of the reasons for the rejection of it.

Tickets. The “guests” at the dinner with the president on July 27 were given a printed sheet to write down how much they would contribute “voluntarily”: 20, 25, 50 million pesos or more. “Once the indicated amount has been covered in its entirety,” the form said, “the National Lottery will deliver the corresponding tickets.”