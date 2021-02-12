The The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a notable increase in teleworking. In addition, after the severe confinement that our country experienced, they have awakened other interests in citizens. One of them has been that of blooking for a house with more space and being able to enjoy nature.

These two factors combined explain the increased interest in living in the villages. In turn, these offer a series of advantages for those who decide to move to live there. At a more affordable cost of living, they even include work to have stability despite the current job uncertainty.

Some participating peoples in these initiatives are the following:

Cerrato tobacco shop (Palencia)

It has just over 130 inhabitants and you are looking for a family with children and an entrepreneur. In return, it offers you a house of 85 square meters and the possibility of taking care of a grocery business that offers service to the residents of the area and its surroundings.

Jasa (Huesca)

This town has slightly less than 100 inhabitants and stands out for its attractiveness for hiking or stay in one of its rural houses. Now, the City Council offers a totally free housing and a bar-restaurant for which no rent will be paid and who will be provided with all the machinery needed to start the business.

Ayna (Albacete)

It is located within the Sierra del Segura and is known as ‘La Suiza Manchega’. Currently, about 600 people live, but that It has caused the fear that the school will have to close its doors. Thus, to encourage schooling, they offer rehabilitated homes of the old teachers with Rentals from 150 euros per month. The school has 13 children, but three of them are going to high school this year and new neighbors with children are needed.

Attraction platform: Holapueblo

Holapueblo is a digital platform which has two objectives: attract people who want to change their lives and give visibility to the job opportunities offered by the rural world. The purpose of the initiative is to repopulate these areas showing the existing potential in areas belonging to the so-called ’emptied Spain’.