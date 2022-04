video Van der Poel after impressive victory: ‘I was good, but certainly not great’

Mathieu van der Poel won Dwars door Vlaanderen for the second time on Wednesday. After a long breakaway he defeated Tiesj Benoot in the sprint. “Maybe we broke open the race a little too early, but I’m glad I was able to finish it,” said the Alpecin-Fenix ​​leader.