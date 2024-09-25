On September 25, world leaders will participate in the second day of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, after an intense first day with topics such as the war in Gaza, the war in Ukraine and the climate crisis as protagonists. The most anticipated speech on Wednesday was that of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who stood up in the international plenary and warned of Russian attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The French president, Emmanuel Macron; the Honduran, Xiomara Castro, and the Bolivian, Luis Arce, will be other speakers.

#Live #quotIf #Russia #nuclear #disaster #radiation #bordersquot #Volodymyr #Zelensky