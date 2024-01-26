The International Court of Justice (ICJ) answers this Friday, January 26, whether or not to issue precautionary measures against Israel and order an end to the war in Gaza. The United Nations high court, based in The Hague, issues its verdict, after the South African Government filed a lawsuit for “genocidal” acts in the Palestinian enclave against Israel, due to the ongoing offensive that already leaves more than 26,000 dead people. The Hamas group, which controls the Palestinian enclave, said it will abide by any ceasefire ruling as long as Israeli troops reciprocate.

The essential:

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announces whether or not to order to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas group indicated that it would abide by a possible ceasefire ruling, as long as Israel accepts the order.

South Africa, the plaintiff nation, demands urgent precautionary measures against Israel, including an end to attacks in the Palestinian enclave.

A definitive ruling on whether Israel committed genocidal acts could take even a year, since it must be proven whether it had intention to commit acts of that nature.

5:53 (BOG) What has Israel noted about the genocide claim?

In its presentation of arguments before the ICJ on January 12, the defendant country insisted on its “right to defense”, pointing out that the escalation of the conflict began after the surprise attack by Hamas.

“The applicant seeks to frustrate Israel's inherent right to defend itself and leave Israel defenseless,” Israeli legal representative Tal Becker said at the time.

FILE-Israeli Foreign Ministry legal advisor Tal Becker (center) observes the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 12, 2024, before the hearing of the case of genocide against Israel, brought by South Africa because of the ongoing war in Gaza. © Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP

In addition, the defense legal team asked that the lawsuit against him be dismissed after ensuring that it is a “deeply distorted” case.

Even if the ICJ rules in favor of suspending ongoing hostilities, there will be challenges in translating the verdict to the ground.

While the court's decisions are final and legally binding, it has little power to enforce them. This, then, is not It has “coercive” means to enforce its verdicts.

An example of this was the ICJ verdict on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A month after it began, he ordered the military operation to stop, without success.

5:48 (BOG) Hamas assures that it would comply with a possible ceasefire order if Israel complies

A few hours before the ICJ ruling was announced, Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, held a press conference in Beirut, where he indicated that the Islamist group that controls the Palestinian enclave would respect any decision on a ceasefire, as long as Israel also abides by the verdict.

Likewise, the Hamas leader assured that the movement will release all the hostages it holds in Gaza, if the Government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also orders the release of all Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails.

5:37 (BOG) The ICJ will decide whether to order to stop the war in the Gaza Strip

The president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Joan E. Donoghue, will read this Friday, January 26, the long-awaited decision adopted by a panel of 17 judges.

The highest court of the United Nations will rule specifically on the precautionary measures demanded by South Africa. Among them is suspending the armed offensive to protect the civilian population.

For more than three months, foreign troops have been battering the Palestinian enclave by air, sea and land, following the Hamas attack in southern Israel, where around 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 were kidnapped.

Gaza war: UN's top court @CIJ_ICJ to deliver decision on provisional measures requested by South Africa v. Israel over genocide allegations. Tune in @UNWebTV today, 🗓️ 26 January | 🕐1:00 PM (CET)

Learn about ICJ here: https://t.co/ke4s9TAyfD — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) January 26, 2024



However, in its presentation of arguments, the accusing party pointed out on January 11 that no attack, no matter how serious, justifies genocide.

The African country can accuse Israel before the ICJ, because both governments signed the Convention for the Prevention of Genocide of 1948.

With Reuters, AP and local media