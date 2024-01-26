The highest judicial body of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), gave its verdict on the accusations filed by South Africa against Israel, in which it accused the country of committing genocide and requested precautionary measures to stop the offensive in Gaza.

In the ruling, considered historic, the ICJ believes that Israel's offensive in Gaza violates the convention on genocide and orders provisional measures in the territory of Gaza. It also considers that Gaza is extremely vulnerable and highlights the destruction of homes and schools, the fact that there is no access to water, food or medicine and the attack on vulnerable groups.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, could order Israel to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza or even stop the military offensive launched on October 7, in retaliation for the lethal incursion by commandos of the Islamist movement Hamas in the south of the Jewish State.

The president of the highest judicial body of the United Nations began reading this Friday the first opinion on the urgent measures demanded by South Africa against Israel, which she accuses of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, a verdict closely followed around the world .

