By unanimous decision Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeated Jermell Charlo to maintain his reign at 168 pounds.

Little about Jermell Charlo who did not even make an attempt to try to knock out ‘Canelo’ Álvarez who for the third time in his career retains his super middleweight titles.

Saúl Álvarez continues better than Jermell Charlo, it is the last seconds of the fight and if a tragedy does not occur, the victory will be for the Mexican.

‘Canelo’ goes to the front and hurts Jermell Charlo again, who already appears defeated with two episodes left to finish the stellar show.

Jermell Charlo knows that everything is against him, so he begins to take risks while Saúl Álvarez prioritizes protecting himself against any blow delivered by the American.

The tension decreases at this point in the fight because Saúl Álvarez knows that victory is in his hands after knocking down Jermell Charlo a round earlier. Little to rescue in this chapter.

‘Canelo’ Álvarez takes advantage on the scorecards by sending Jermell Charlo to the canvas with a spectacular overhand that took his opponent’s breath away. Now the super welterweight fighter must knock out the Mexican if he thinks about stripping him of his championships.

Saúl Álvarez showed his fang against Jermell Charlo’s blows to once again scare the super welterweight champion who once again has to resort to long steps to analyze the situation and find a way to reach ‘Canelo’.

Jermell Charlo tries to escape in the ring but Saúl Álvarez intimidates him at a slow pace, however the 154-pound king does not appear vulnerable and with a couple of shots he managed to score against ‘Canelo’. First round that the American looks better than the Mexican.

‘Canelo’ was slow with his blows down but towards the face he increased his energy to keep Charlo cautious and with his arms up as he couldn’t find a way to compete with the Mexican.

Jermell Charlo finally dared to deliver his best blows to Saúl Álvarez although the Mexican did not let his guard down and took advantage of the spaces to try to contact the American. It is the best assault so far in the fight.

Saúl Álvarez overshadows Jermell Charlo and little by little closes the distance to finish with a right to the face and with a left to the sides of the American. ‘Canelo’ starts with a lot of power in the first two rounds of the fight.

The two fighters analyzed the situation, with ‘Canelo’ being the one who cornered Jermell Charlo to give him his first combinations on the sides. He starts the fight with a lot of tension.

He referee, Harvey Dockreminds the fighters of the rules to be ready to start the fight between undisputed champions.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez motivated jumps and jumps on the stage during the director’s introduction prior to the fight against Jermell Charlo.

Jermell Charlo calm and focused on his horse while listening to his presentation to fight again after 16 months of inactivity.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez comes on stage accompanied by mexican rapper, Santa Fe Klansinging the song “Por Mi México”. ‘Canelo’ He has a record of 59-2-2 (39 KOs). He is the first of the boxers who will defend the crown for the third time professionally.

Jermell Charlo He is the first to leave for the ‘ring’ accompanied by his team. The undisputed super welterweight champion has a record of 35-1-1 (19 fast track). He will try to win this Saturday to reign in two different categories.

Sherie interprets the U.S. national anthem prior to the boxing match.

The princess of Latin pop, Danna Paolais in the ring to sing the Mexican national anthem.

Canelo and Charlo ready to fight in Las Vegas

He Guadalajara boxer will defend for the third time in his career the championships of the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) before him reigning fighter super welterweight

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Jermell Charlo They are going to decorate an expected night in the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall with the stellar feature titled Undisputed vs Undisputed where the titles of the super medium that flaunts the Mexican 33 years old.

