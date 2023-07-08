The duel will begin at 7:30 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:30 p.m. (Culiacán time). In Debate Sports we invite you to follow the minute by minute of this match for the gold metal of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023.

Two gold medals add up to the history of the Mexico Women’s squad so far. This Friday against Venezuela, the second undefeated team in the women’s soccer championship, the Women’s Tricolor will seek its third gold medal in San Salvador.

Today is the day to see Tri Femenil endorse its championship as in the last editions of the Central Caribbean tournament, Veracruz 2014 and Barranquilla 2018. The gold medal ended up in the hands of the Women’s National Team after defeating Colombia (2-0) and Costa Rica (3-1).

In the semifinals, the Aztec women’s team met the Guatemalan squad that is playing in these XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023 as Centro Caribe Sports and that was no match for Mexico by succumbing 6-0 in the city of Santa Tecla. .

The Mexican Women’s National Team reached the final instance of the modality undefeated. The group of soccer players led by the Spanish, Pedro López, swept the group stage by defeating Puerto Rico (4-0), El Salvador (3-2) and Jamaica (7-3) to win Group B with nine points.