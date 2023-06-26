The Mexican Baseball Team is ahead by four runs after two home runs by Fernando Villegas and Randy Romero to be ahead on the board over the host that sees no reaction in this second game of the ‘King of Sports in the Central American Games and the Caribbean 2023.

The ninth national has given a chair of a maximum level baseball to be ahead by four runs.

Mexico gave El Salvador the honors for the PlayBall tonight, however in five consecutive innings the blue and white offense has failed to reach the register.

For his part, the host of this great event had a hard time in his debut when he was outrageously outclassed by Curaçao. The cuscatlecos fell to the ground for receiving twelve runs from the Curaçao team. El Salvador barely defended with four runs.

Wilmer Ríos, on the mound, like Fernando Villegas and Emmanuel Ávila in the Tricolor offensive, led the victory of the Aztecs over the Antilleans in one of the toughest duels for the Mexican ninth but with character and bravery they left the Caribbean in zero.

The Mexican National Team faces the representative of El Salvador in the second baseball game at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games after crushing the Cuban National Team, 4-0, in its debut at the Saturnino Bengoa Ball Park.