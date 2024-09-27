he Hurricane Helenewhose tropical storm-force winds extend up to 500 kilometers (310 miles) from its center, It became a category 4 cyclone a few minutes ago and it is possible that it could make landfall with such magnitude.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp warned of the “potential for harm” that carry its winds and that it can cause throughout the state.

“This is one of the biggest storms we’ve ever had,” the governor of this state said during a press conference, where some school districts have canceled classes on Friday.

In western North Carolina, meteorologists are warning of unprecedented rainfall in recent times. Even authorities in more than 30 Florida counties ordered mandatory evacuations. In fact, People who do not want to comply with the order must identify their body with a permanent marker.

Hurricane Path The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Taylor County, which includes the city of Perry and the communities of Fish Creek, Athena, Shady Grove and Steinhatchee. Helene is category 4. Photo:EFE/Capture of X Helene about 70 miles off the coast of Florida

Helene is about 70 miles off the coast of Taylor County in north central Florida. It is possible that the eye of this devastating hurricane makes landfall in that area and causes damage.

