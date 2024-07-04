He Hurricane Beryl begins to have effects in Mexican territory from today, July 4, with Torrential rainsintense and strong for their cloud bands.

According to With waterhe Hurricane Beryl already provokes heavy rains to torrential rainswind gusts of 120 to 140 kilometers and waves of four to six meters high on the coasts of Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

What time does Hurricane Beryl make landfall in Mexico?

According to the forecast of the trajectory of the Hurricane Berylthe With water He stressed that It will make landfall around midnight on Friday, July 5. That is, it will impact Quintana Roo between Thursday night and Friday morning.

It is predicted that the Hurricane Beryl makes landfall as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, and after impact, is downgraded to a tropical storm and heads out into the Gulf of Mexico.

However, it is expected that touch land for the second time on the coast of Tamaulipas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, July 8 at 00:00 hours.

The With water asked citizens to stay informed regarding Hurricane Beryl, since Quintana Roo is on orange alert, while from Puerto Costa Maya to Cancun, including Cozumel, it remains in the prevention zone due to the effects of hurricane.

Hurricane Beryl LIVE Track