Hungary admits in an interview with CNN that the country bills Russian gas in rubles. According to the foreign minister, there is “no choice” because the country gets 85 percent of its gas and 65 percent of its oil from Russia. Ukrainian President Zelensky has already asked local authorities to make an inventory of damaged buildings and infrastructure, so that reconstruction can start quickly. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

