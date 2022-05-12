Most important news at a glance:
– Ukraine proposed Russia Russian POWs to trade against badly wounded Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the Azovstal factory complex in the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
– The Russian military leadership urged aid organizations to number of eastern Ukrainian cities to be evacuated†
– According to the US intelligence services Russia and Ukraine are currently in a deadlock†
– The cabinet has the Groningen security region asked for the deploy emergency care for people who are in the overcrowded application center in Ter Apel.
#LIVE #HRW #Stop #cluster #munitions #Russia #calls #evacuation #civilians #Eastern #Ukrainian #cities
Leave a Reply