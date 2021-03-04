This Thursday, Starting at 10:30, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner will make her statement in the future dollar cause via Zoom and the whole country can see it. How to see the vice president’s statement live? You can do it, minute by minute, through clarín.com.

At first, Cristina’s intention (which was joined by Axel Kicillof) was to be present at the hearing on Thursday, but Room I of the Cassation Chamber rejected the request, citing reasons for the pandemic.

What was accepted was that the allegations be presented by Zoom and broadcast publicly, since both the vice president and the governor will exercise their own defense.

Thus, from a virtual platform enabled from Room I of the Chamber of Cassation, the hearing will be held within the framework of a specific request from Cristina Kirchner: not to initiate the oral trial against her and that, on the contrary, its dismissal be issued, considering that it is a State policy that cannot be prosecuted. His defense repeatedly raised the non-existence of the crime.

It will be the second time that the Vice President has presented a case in which she is being processed, but in different instances. On December 2, 2019, prior to being sworn in as vice president, she had to testify before the Federal Oral Court 2 (TOF 2) in the trial where she is accused of having favored Lázaro Báez (recently convicted of money laundering), with contracts of road public works. It was there that he installed his theory of lawfare.